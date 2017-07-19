JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

World's plastic waste could bury Manhattan 2 miles deep


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 2:25 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A cradle-to-grave study of global plastics finds the industry has made more than 9 billion tons of plastic since 1950.

The research shows there's enough left over to bury Manhattan under more than two miles of trash.

Plastics don't break down like other man-made materials, so three-quarters of the stuff ends up as waste in landfills, littered on land and floating in oceans, lakes and rivers. The study calculates that only 9 percent of plastic waste ends up recycled.

Study lead author Roland Geyer at the University of California, Santa Barbara, says the world is fast becoming a plastic planet. The study was published today by the journal Science Advances.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes