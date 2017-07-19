Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Visiting Judge Thomas J. Pokorny will hear the trial of Anthony Vigorito beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 14.

The date was set at a pretrial hearing this morning in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Vigorito, 41, of Niles, is accused of falsifying training certificates for 26 employees of the Youngstown Water Department while he was chief engineer for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District.

The MVSD demoted Vigorito in January after he failed for more than 18 months to obtain a Class 4 water engineer’s license needed for the job. At that time, the district created the position of plant operations manager and selected Vigorito for the job.

Sanitary district officials have since eliminated that position.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.