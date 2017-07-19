JOBS
US Rep. Tim Ryan applauds inclusion of Great Lakes funding in bill


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 10:05 a.m.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today applauded the inclusion of $300 million in the Interior Appropriation Bill dedicated to fully funding of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

President Trump’s first budget proposal to Congress sought to eliminate funding for his important program. Despite this inclusion of funding, Ryan said he was forced to vote against the bill because of draconian cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and other important programs. The measure passed 30-21 in a roll call vote.

"This legislation allows corporations to profit off of our environment, without being held accountable for cleaning up after themselves," Ryan said in a news release. "I was left with no choice but to vote against the final legislation. We must do more so that our children and grandchildren are left with a planet better off than the one we inherited.”

