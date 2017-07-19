WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a bill to overhaul the Obama health care law will "get even better" during a White House lunch with Republican senators.

Trump is hosting Republican senators today after a bill to repeal President Barack Obama's law collapsed in the Senate this week. Trump said on Twitter today GOP senators "MUST keep their promise to America!"

The GOP has promised to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act for seven years.

Trump says "Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime. The Dems scream death as OCare dies!

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday the Senate would vote early next week on trying to move ahead on a straight-up repeal vote.