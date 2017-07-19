YOUNGSTOWN — Visiting Judge Thomas J. Pokorny will hear the trial of Anthony Vigorito beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 14.

The date was set at a pretrial hearing this morning in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Vigorito is accused of falsifying training certificates for 26 employees of the Youngstown Water Department while he was plant operations manager of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District.

Sanitary district officials have since been eliminated that position.

Marty White, an attorney representing Vigorito, told the judge he’s 90 percent sure his client will waive his right to a trial by jury in favor of a bench trial in which Judge Pokorny will hear the evidence.

Attorneys for both parties expect the trial to take about three days.

In addition to the trial date, another pretrial hearing is set to take place over the phone at 10 a.m. Nov. 3.

