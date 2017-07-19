JOBS
Texas man charged after wife's body found in SUV in Ohio


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 11:05 a.m.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man has been charged with gross abuse of a corpse in Ohio after his wife's body was found in the hatchback of her sport-utility vehicle.

The Mansfield News Journal reports a judge on Monday set a $1 million bond for 35-year-old Dequalan Harris, of Cedar Hill, Texas. He was arrested Saturday in Mansfield after Texas police asked officers to check on the missing woman's vehicle after its onboard system showed its location in Ohio.

Mansfield police then found Tamara Harris' body in the hatchback. Police used a stun gun on Dequalan Harris during his arrest.

Harris has pleaded not guilty. Online court records don't show whether he has an attorney.

A county children's services agency has taken custody of a child found with Harris.

