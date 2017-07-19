JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Part-time organist, music director needed at St. James Episcopal Church in Boardman


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 9:11 a.m.

BOARDMAN — St. James Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Ave., is looking for a part-time organist and music director.

The ideal candidate has strong organ skills. A liturgical music background and choral music skills are preferred. The church has a relatively new pipe organ.

Responsibilities include playing hymns and service music on Sunday mornings plus attending one choir rehearsal during the week.

Time requirements are twp to three hours on Sunday mornings; 1 3/4 hours one evening per week; and additional special services for Holy Week and Christmas Eve. Pay is commensurate with experience.

For information or to apply, contact Mark Mangie at mangielaw@gmail.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes