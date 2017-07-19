BOARDMAN — St. James Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Ave., is looking for a part-time organist and music director.

The ideal candidate has strong organ skills. A liturgical music background and choral music skills are preferred. The church has a relatively new pipe organ.

Responsibilities include playing hymns and service music on Sunday mornings plus attending one choir rehearsal during the week.

Time requirements are twp to three hours on Sunday mornings; 1 3/4 hours one evening per week; and additional special services for Holy Week and Christmas Eve. Pay is commensurate with experience.

For information or to apply, contact Mark Mangie at mangielaw@gmail.com.