COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said today the application process is now open for Ohio law-enforcement teams to apply for $3 million in new state grant money that will replicate or expand Drug Abuse Response Teams and Quick Response Teams to address the state’s opioid epidemic.

Preference will be given to applicants that include other partners such as a mental health recovery board, peer specialists, fire department, emergency management system agency, faith-based organizations, children’s services organizations or other appropriate agencies.

The application process can be found on the attorney general’s website – www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/LawEnforcementGrants – and the deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 18. Grant recipients will be notified Aug. 31.