YOUNGSTOWN — The Navarro Family and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley are committed to helping children in Mahoning County learn how to read.

To further that mission, Shorty and Elba Navarro on today donated $25,000 to the United Way’s Imagination Library initiative during a ceremony at the Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana Inc. at 3660 Shirley Road.

In 2014, United Way launched Imagination Library, which provides a free, age-appropriate book once a month to children from birth to 5 living in Mahoning County. Since its start, more than 4,600 children have received 125,000 books sent directly to their homes.