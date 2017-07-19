JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Navarros' $25K donation helps UW literacy program


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 12:10 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Navarro Family and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley are committed to helping children in Mahoning County learn how to read.

To further that mission, Shorty and Elba Navarro on today donated $25,000 to the United Way’s Imagination Library initiative during a ceremony at the Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana Inc. at 3660 Shirley Road.

In 2014, United Way launched Imagination Library, which provides a free, age-appropriate book once a month to children from birth to 5 living in Mahoning County. Since its start, more than 4,600 children have received 125,000 books sent directly to their homes.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes