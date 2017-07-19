YOUNGSTOWN

A three-year rollover contract and a pay increase was approved by the Mill Creek Metroparks Board of Directors Monday for Executive Director Aaron Young.

The new contract – when added to the remaining two years of his current contract – will keep him in his position through 2022.

Along with the contract extension, Young will receive a pay increase; a 5 percent increase in 2017 followed by 3 percent increases each year after.

After the pay raise, Young’s salary in 2017 will be $97,125. His final salary in 2022 will be $112,594.

Lee Frey, board president, said the salary increase will bring Young up to a “midrange” salary based on a 2009 board salary suggestion.

“Compared to other parks, what we’re offering is low and we’ll stay low,” Frey said.

Read more on the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.