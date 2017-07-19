JOBS
McConnell says health care repeal vote next week


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 3:05 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has every expectation that Republicans will be able to begin debate on repealing the health care law next week.

McConnell made the comments to reporters today after a White House lunch with President Donald Trump. McConnell said the Senate will have a procedural vote next week on moving ahead on a straight-up repeal of Barack Obama's health care law.

In the meantime, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials will be on Capitol Hill this evening working with senators.

Trump invited all senators to the White House, where he pressured them to act on the legislation before leaving Washington for the August recess.

