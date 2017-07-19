NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

U.S. stocks are rising as gains in health care and media companies put major indexes on track to set more records.

Drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals surged 22 percent on positive results from potential treatments for cystic fibrosis.

Morgan Stanley rose 2 percent after the investment bank’s trading desks had a good second quarter.

Scripps Networks jumped 14 percent and Discovery Communications rose 3.5 percent following a report that they could combine.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,469.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,596. The Nasdaq composite rose 40 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,384.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs Tuesday.