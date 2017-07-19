JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: US stocks move higher at midday


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 12:45 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

U.S. stocks are rising as gains in health care and media companies put major indexes on track to set more records.

Drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals surged 22 percent on positive results from potential treatments for cystic fibrosis.

Morgan Stanley rose 2 percent after the investment bank’s trading desks had a good second quarter.

Scripps Networks jumped 14 percent and Discovery Communications rose 3.5 percent following a report that they could combine.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,469.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,596. The Nasdaq composite rose 40 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,384.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs Tuesday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes