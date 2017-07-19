JOBS
Man throws tantrum after arrest, ends up in Mahoning County jail


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 10:24 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man taken into custody about 3 p.m. Tuesday for violating the terms of his house arrest wept and threw a tantrum in a cruiser and ambulance.

Reports said Troy Griffin, 19, was angry at probation officers who reported him, and when he got into a cruiser to be taken to the jail, he banged his head against a divider so much he cut himself. The officer transporting him had to pull over and Griffin had to be taken out, reports said.

Griffin was placed in an ambulance but not before he banged his head against the ambulance door, reports said. He was examined at a hospital before being booked into the Mahoning County jail.

