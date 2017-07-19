JOBS
Man faces DUI, firearm charges after crash in Liberty


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 12:14 p.m.

GIRARD — A man will be arraigned July 25 in Girard Municipal Court after police say he crashed a car while driving drunk.

Michael Harris, 26, of Warren faces charges including driving under the influence, improperly handling a firearm and failure to control vehicle.

Liberty Township police responded Tuesday to Tibbetts-Wick Road, where an SUV had gone into a ditch.

Police say Harris, the driver, smelled of alcohol and had difficulty keeping his balance. There was also a woman who had been sitting in the passenger seat.

Officers found a revolver in the glove box, but Harris said it wasn’t his, a police report states. Harris registered a blood-alcohol limit of 0.081, according to police. The legal intoxication limit in Ohio is 0.08.

