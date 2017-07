BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALEXANDER, ANNETTE LONNIE 10/2/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

BESHARA, EMILY SOPHIA 7/3/1995 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Drug Paraphernalia



BIGGS, ANTHONY G 7/3/1989 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



BROWN, WILLIAM PAUL 1/1/1982 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Open Container Liquor



CAZAREZ-QUINTERO, CLAUDIA 2/5/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



DEWEESE, JERAD S 6/17/1976 OSP Possession of Drugs

DOUD, BRIAN D 6/28/1990 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



EDWARDS, LOUIS R. 4/2/1967 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs



FRYE, CHRISTAL M 11/10/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

GARLAND, TARA L 7/5/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Failure to Appear; Issuance of Warrant

GREEN, KEVIN L 7/12/1961 Obstructing Justice



GRIFFIN, TROY BERNARD JR 1/1/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Contempt Of Court

HARTMAN, DEANNE N 4/16/1975 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



HOVER, DARIN PAUL 8/20/1975 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

KYLE, SHEMARR RISCHAUN 6/19/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

MCGOWAN, STEPHEN M 5/30/1988 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



MULLINS, JOSEPH MARK 1/3/1980 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Robbery

ORTIZ, JUAN DEJESUS 12/26/1966 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Appear; Issuance of Warrant

PETERS, MARK A 4/13/1970 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

PRUITT, JEREMY LEROI 12/6/1989 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Nonsupport Of Dependents

RAMIREZ REYNOSO, MARIA 1/22/1987 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



RUSHTON, BRIAN M 2/22/1983 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Contempt Of Court



SCOTT, ANDREW RYAN 7/14/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



SEALS, CHRISTOPHER W 10/4/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Vandalism



STEWART, FAYBEON B 3/24/1990 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



WILLIAMS, LEROY JAMES 9/23/1958 YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIV. PD. Criminal Trespass

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALLEN, JAMES E 12/8/1980 4/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BAKER, FLOYD 9/8/1967 6/26/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BARNES, CORNELL 4/14/1986 7/18/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BAUN, MICHAEL E 11/12/1984 7/18/2017 BONDED OUT



BLAND, DEANNA PATRICE 8/22/1988 6/9/2017 TIME SERVED



BORNEMISZA, DANIEL J 6/6/1981 7/18/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

CHAIBI, BENJAMIN B 4/12/1986 7/17/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

COWHER, GEOFFREY A 12/17/1981 7/14/2017 BONDED OUT



DALTORIO, LISA L 4/8/1980 7/18/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



DRAKE, JAMEKA KAY 9/10/1990 7/17/2017 BONDED OUT

FLETCHER, ERYCK 2/22/1992 7/13/2017 BONDED OUT



FLETCHER, SHAWN L II 6/29/1988 7/12/2017 BONDED OUT



GRACE, MEGHAN ELIZABETH 6/22/1983 6/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HERRERA-VALDEZ, ADRIAN 12/1/1958 10/14/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HIGGINS, TODD W JR 11/20/1995 7/17/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



JOHNSON, TANISHA 6/16/1993 7/14/2017 TIME SERVED



JONES, MALCOLM JITU 12/31/1972 7/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JONES, SABRINA K 7/26/1994 6/20/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

JORDAN, LEAH E 1/27/1977 7/18/2017 BONDED OUT

LINDSEY, DANIEL J 5/11/1991 7/16/2017 BONDED OUT



LITTELL, HEATHER 10/31/1988 6/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MANSFIELD, MELISSA 4/22/1992 7/18/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

MARTIN, CHRISTIN 7/6/1988 7/18/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



MOORE, DANIELLE SUZANNE 9/2/1980 7/13/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

ROON, GERRITT WEEB 9/30/1994 7/16/2017 BONDED OUT

ROY, ASHLEY NICHOLE 10/4/1993 6/19/2017 RELEASED



SANDOVAL-VILLARRAEL, SANDRA PAULINA 3/8/1977 8/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SCOTT, FRED MELVIN 5/11/1969 7/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SCOTT, SELINA 5/4/1963 6/26/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SPRAGLING, JESSE ROBERT JR 9/16/1976 5/31/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

ST THOMAS, DAVONTE N 8/1/1995 7/18/2017 BONDED OUT



UNDERWOOD, ALICIA A T 7/9/1994 6/29/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



WARREN, WESLEY DWANE 12/4/1976 6/16/2017 TIME SERVED



WILLIAMS, DANIELLE J 5/23/1992 7/18/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



WILLIAMS, JALEESA M 6/20/1991 7/14/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



WILSON, ALEXIS 5/27/1994 7/18/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE