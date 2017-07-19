YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Lou D’Apolito granted a request by prosecutors Wednesday to continue a July 31 murder trial so they can have more time to investigate claims that someone else confessed to the crime.

The judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court also denied a motion by defense attorney Stanley Booker to disqualify the county prosecutor’s office from prosecuting the case because of what Booker claims is misconduct by a former prosecutor and one of the current prosecutors on the case, but he did add that Booker could introduce that evidence at trial.

Booker represents Jawonn Hymes, 26, the last of three men accused in the Nov. 14, 2015, shooting death of Thomas Owens, 33, of Burbank Avenue, who was killed while he was in a car with three other men on Myrtle Avenue.

The other two defendants were tried and convicted of complicity charges and are serving lengthy prison sentences.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.