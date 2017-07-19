JOBS
Giants edge Indians


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 7:19 p.m.

Cleveland goes 1-5 on West Coast trip

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buster Posey pinch hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-4 on Wednesday.

Posey, on a scheduled rest day, doubled off the wall on a 3-2 slider on the seventh offering from Indians reliever Bryan Shaw (2-4).

Indians first baseman Carlos Santana booted an infield grounder that figured prominently in the three-run rally.

With two aboard and one out, Conor Gillaspie hit a ground ball that skipped through Santana’s legs. Brandon Belt, who drew a one-out walk off Boone Logan, scored and Brandon Crawford went to third.

Posey’s hit scored Crawford and Gillaspie to make it 5-4.

The Indians lost for the sixth time in seven games as they concluded a 1-5 West Coast trip. The American League Central front-runners fell to 4-13 in interleague and are winless in six interleague series.

