Former NFL receiver James Hardy's death ruled a suicide


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 3:16 p.m.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The death of former NFL wide receiver James Hardy has been ruled a suicide by Indiana officials.

The Allen County Coroner's Office said today the 31-year-old Hardy died of "asphyxia due to drowning." Michael Burris, chief investigator for the coroner's office, says the determination of suicide was based on Hardy's medical and psychiatric history, his contacts with law enforcement and other evidence, including some found on his body.

Hardy's body was found June 7 at a dam along the Maumee River in his hometown of Fort Wayne. Relatives had reported the former Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens player missing a few weeks earlier.

The former Indiana star was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2008. Injuries limited him to 16 games over two seasons. He also played for Baltimore before being released in 2011.

