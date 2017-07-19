CANFIELD

Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull & Columbiana Counties is hosting the 12th annual “Auction at Margaritaville”, from 6 to 10 p.m., Friday at St. Michael Life Center, Canfield. Barry Dyngles will cater the event. There will also be a Queen of Hearts Raffle, live and silent auctions and a basket raffle. The cost is $30 per person, or a table of eight for $240 with eight drink vouchers. Register today at: www.mtc.easterseals.com.