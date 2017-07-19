CNN reports Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The condition for McCain had surgery on Friday may is more serious than initial descriptions have implied.

CNN is reporting the senator had a "very aggressive tumor" was removed by surgery last week.

"The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation," the Mayo Clinic of Phoenix said in a written statement.

A statement released by Mr. McCain’s office earlier did not mention cancer, but had suggested that he would be in Arizona recovering for just this week. The statement said a two-inch blood clot was removed from “above his left eye” during a “minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision” at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, “following a routine annual physical.”

A craniotomy is an opening of the skull, and an eyebrow incision would be used to reach a clot in or near the left frontal lobes of the brain, neurosurgeons who were not involved in Mr. McCain’s care said.