CBO says 32 million uninsured if Obamacare is repealed


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 7:42 p.m.

WASHINGTON

Multiple news outlets are reporting that the Republican fallback plan to repeal all of Obamacare without a replacement health program would lead to 32 million more people uninsured than under current law, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

That’s about 10 million more uninsured than the estimated 22 million people who wouldn’t be covered under a previous Senate Republican bill to replace many parts of Obamacare. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate may vote on the measure as soon as next week, though support for it is uncertain.

