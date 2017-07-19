JOBS
Canfield motorcyclist injured in Austintown accident


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 12:24 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A Canfield motorcyclist is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after he was thrown from his bike about 6:40 a.m. today at Westchester Drive and Mahoning Avenue after reports said he was struck from behind by a car.

A news release from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Roger Mosser, 46, was traveling east on his motorcycle on Mahoning and stopped at a red light at Westchester when a car driven by Donald Weyer, 53, of Youngstown, collided with the back of the motorcycle.

Mosser was not wearing a helmet, reports said.

A state trooper cited Weyer for failing to assure a clear distance ahead.

