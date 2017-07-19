JOBS
Boardman Lions Club inducts officers


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 8:16 a.m.

BOARDMAN

The Boardman Lions Club inducted officers for the 2017-2018 service year recently at the Springfield Grille. Betty Robbins, council chair district governor was present for the induction.

Officers are Matt Gambrel, president; Mark Carver, first vice president; Ed Metzel, second vice president; Jana Coffin, third vice president; Nancy Golubic, secretary; John Landers, treasurer; Gary Sobotka, tail twister; one-year directors, Cheryl Metzel and Mary Beth Shobel; and two-year directors, Janet Saint and Carol Olgun. District Governor Robbins also inducted the newest Boardman Lion, Kathleen Vogrin.

Two of the three Lions Club scholarship winners were in attendance as well. Boardman graduate Morgan Brandt will be attending YSU in the fall and will study pre-physical therapy. Cardinal Mooney graduate Michael Phillips will also attend YSU with plans to become a civil engineer.

