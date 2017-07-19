JOBS
Backpack giveaway Sunday


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 6:03 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Backpacks filled with pencils, paper and other school supplies will be available for free to local families Sunday during a national backpack giveaway.

The backpacks can be picked up at the TCC store at 5507 Mahoning Ave. between 1 and 4 p.m. The store will have 220 backpacks available and will distribute them on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is the fifth annual “TCC School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.”

