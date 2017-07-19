TROY, Ohio (AP) — A coroner’s office has identified a 13-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a river at a park in western Ohio.

The Miami County Coroner’s Office says Lillian May was found in the Great Miami River at Treasure Island Park in Troy on Tuesday night. The coroner hasn’t officially ruled on the cause of death.

Rescue crews responded to a report of a possible drowning at the park around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Crews from the Troy police and fire departments found the girl after searching for about 30 minutes. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said she had been swimming with friends.

The coroner said today the address given for the girl at the hospital was Sidney, where she apparently had been staying with relatives.