2 Ohio children dead after crash along interstate in Indiana


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 8:51 a.m.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a Canadian truck driver who failed to stop to avoid traffic approaching a construction zone hit an Ohio family's van on Interstate 70 in western Indiana, killing two young children.

Indiana State Police say a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon about 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Police say the tractor-trailer hit the van and then collided with another semitrailer.

The crash left a 3-year-old boy critically injured. Police say the children's mother, who was driving the van, was injured as well as the 62-year-old truck driver from Quebec who hit the van and a 57-year-old Indianapolis man driving the other tractor-trailer.

Names of the family members weren't immediately released. Prosecutors will review the investigation for possible charges.

