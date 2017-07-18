YOUNGSTOWN — After Dr. Joseph Yurich's testimony, defense attorney Lynn Maro again sought a directed judgment of acquittal for her client on all charges.

She argued the state has not presented sufficient evidence to determine Dr. Yurich was impaired at the time of the accident.

That is required for the operating a vehicle while impaired charge. A grand jury also indicted Dr. Yurich on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated vehicular homicide on grounds that he was intoxicated at the time of the accident in which one man died and another man was injured.

The court is in recess until 12:30 p.m. when both parties will present their closing arguments.

Earlier, Dr. Yurich testified he heard an "explosion" on Berlin Reservoir on May 9, 2015, and said he relived battlefield experience from his time in Iraq.

"The last thing I remember is an explosion. That explosion triggered memories for me. I don't remember anything else until I get to the state park [on the south side of the reservoir]," he testified.

"I remember being scared," Dr. Yurich testified about the moment he came to bear the state park. "I was not sure what the explosion was. I wanted to get home."

Dr. Yurich also testified he consumed two beers and two shots at a restaurant an hour or two prior to the accident. He also said he started but did not finish a beer at his friend's campsite prior to leaving just before the crash.

Previous testimony had established that Dr. Yurich consumed at least two beers and one shot.

He also acknowledged he did not observe the reservoir's night time speed limit of 10 mph.

Under cross-examination, Dr. Yurich told the prosecutor he did not mention an explosion to Lt. Gregory Johnson, chief of detectives for the Portage County Sheriff's Department, the night of the crash.

The defense has argued Dr. Yurich hit a rock and he sped home because he was worried his boat might sink.

Dr. Yurich testified he was embarrassed he couldn't remember and was scared anxious after he returned home and learned there was a distress call.