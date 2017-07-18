JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown woman gets four-year prison term for March bank robbery


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 11:41 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman accused of robbing a downtown bank in March by saying she had a bomb strapped to her was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison.

Marion Edwards, 29, who is homeless, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after she pleaded guilty to a felony charge of robbery.

Edwards was accused of walking into the Home Savings And Loan on West Federal Street and demanding money, saying she had a bomb.

She fled on a bus and police tracked her to a home a short time later.

Edwards did not have a bomb.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes