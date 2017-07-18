YOUNGSTOWN — A woman accused of robbing a downtown bank in March by saying she had a bomb strapped to her was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison.

Marion Edwards, 29, who is homeless, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after she pleaded guilty to a felony charge of robbery.

Edwards was accused of walking into the Home Savings And Loan on West Federal Street and demanding money, saying she had a bomb.

She fled on a bus and police tracked her to a home a short time later.

Edwards did not have a bomb.