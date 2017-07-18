WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today issued this statement regarding the Trump Administration’s new NAFTA renegotiation objectives, which were released Monday.

Under the 2015 Fast Track law, the administration must publish “a detailed and comprehensive summary” of its specific negotiating objectives 30 days before formally beginning trade talks.

“As a member of Congress one of my principle responsibilities is to ensure the American economy is inclusive and does not leave American families behind. The Trump Administration’s newly released NAFTA renegotiation objectives are filled with vague overtures making it unclear what will be demanded on key issues, whether improvements for working people could be in the offering or whether the worst aspects of the TPP [Trans-Pacific Partnership] will be added making NAFTA even more damaging for the men and women of my district.

"There is consensus that NAFTA needs to change to level the playing field for U.S. workers, but I am greatly concerned that in this important undertaking, the president, by his own objectives, is not qualified to get a deal worthy of American families.”