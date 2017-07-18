YOUNGSTOWN — President Donald Trump is having a rally at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Youngstown’s Covelli Centre.

It will be his first visit to the Mahoning Valley as president.

Trump campaigned in the area three times last year during the 2016 presidential campaign: March 14, the day before the Republican primary at Winner Aviation at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, Aug. 15 for a policy speech on immigration at Youngstown State University and Sept. 5 for a brief stop at the Canfield Fair.

To register to get up to two tickets for Trump's rally, fill out a form at: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/youngstown-oh/