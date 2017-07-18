JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trump says let Obamacare fail, he won't 'own it'


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 1:15 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is deeply "disappointed" by the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Trump told reporters during a lunch with service members today that Republicans have been talking for years about repealing and replacing "Obamacare," and is disappointed they couldn't deliver.

Trump says it's time to "Let Obamacare fail," and says that "I'm not going to own it."

He says letting Obamacare fail will encourage Democrats to come to the table and negotiate.

Trump also says he does not blame Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the decision by two more Republican senators to come out against the legislation, effectively killing the bill.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes