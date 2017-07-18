WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is deeply "disappointed" by the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Trump told reporters during a lunch with service members today that Republicans have been talking for years about repealing and replacing "Obamacare," and is disappointed they couldn't deliver.

Trump says it's time to "Let Obamacare fail," and says that "I'm not going to own it."

He says letting Obamacare fail will encourage Democrats to come to the table and negotiate.

Trump also says he does not blame Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the decision by two more Republican senators to come out against the legislation, effectively killing the bill.