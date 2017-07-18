YOUNGSTOWN

Donald Trump will make his first visit to Youngstown as president during a rally next Tuesday night at the Covelli Centre.

While the logistics are being worked out, the center probably will be able to hold 6,000 people for the president’s event, said Eric Ryan, the facility’s executive director.

To register to get up to two tickets for Trump’s rally, fill out a form at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/youngstown-oh/.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. – though previous rallies haven’t started on time – with the doors opening at 4 p.m. to the downtown event center at 229 E. Front St.

Center officials first spoke last Thursday with the Trump campaign about the possibility of the Republican president having an event at the facility, Ryan said. The details were finalized late Monday, he said.

