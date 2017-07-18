JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Sinking homes force residents of Ohio city to flee


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 9:16 a.m.

WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) — Some residents in a northern Ohio city are being forced to leave their homes after the structures began sinking into the ground.

Wadsworth officials say four condominiums and a nearby house are unsafe and notices have been posted instructing the owners to vacate. Homeowners have reported cracks in their ceilings and collapsed walls.

A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells WEWS-TV the cause hasn't been determined, but he believes the damage is due to an abandoned mine shaft that collapsed nearly 85 feet below the ground.

Robert Patrick, the Wadsworth director of public service, says a coal mine subsidence study was done before construction began at the condominium development.

Wadsworth is about 40 miles south of Cleveland.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes