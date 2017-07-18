JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

School leader charged with child rape appeals unpaid leave


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 9:17 a.m.

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school superintendent charged in the alleged sexual assault of a girl younger than 13 is appealing his district’s decision to put him on unpaid leave.

Patrick O’Donnell, of Lewistown, is expected to get a public hearing with the Indian Lake Schools board in Logan County once the Ohio Department of Education provides the required referee for it.

The 52-year-old O’Donnell has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. A court affidavit says the girl alleged that O’Donnell touched her inappropriately and his wife failed to report the allegations to police.

His wife pleaded not guilty to child endangering charges. She also is a superintendent, at the Midwest Regional Education Services Center in Bellefontaine.

The O’Donnells’ attorney has said they’re innocent.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes