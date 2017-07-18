JOBS
Pa. man charged with killing 2-year-old son


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 2:00 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man has been charged with murder and child endangerment in the death of his toddler son, who he said fell down some stairs.

Police said today they responded to reports of a person screaming in the Overbrook neighborhood of west Philadelphia and were met by 24-year-old Quadim Bass, who said he was playing video games when he heard a thump and realized his son had fallen down the steps.

Bass said he performed CPR on 2-year-old Bashir Mungin-Bass, who was unresponsive. The child was later pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Police said the cause of the boy’s death was “blunt trunk extremity trauma to the body.”

Court records don’t list a defense attorney, and a number listed for Bass wasn’t in service today.

