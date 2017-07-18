JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: A weak open for US stocks


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 9:46 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are getting off to a weak start on Wall Street, led by declines in technology companies and banks.

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America both fell early Tuesday after reporting weak trading revenue.

Harley-Davidson slumped 10 percent after issuing a weak forecast. Netflix soared 9 percent after reporting big gains in subscribers.

The dollar fell to its lowest level in nearly a year.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,453.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 59 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,569. The Nasdaq composite lost 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,296.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.27 percent.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes