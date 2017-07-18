COLUMBUS (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting an Ohio SWAT officer during a standoff in Columbus last year has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Lincoln Rutledge, 45, was sentenced today for the April 2016 death of Officer Steven Smith. Authorities say Rutledge shot the 54-year-old officer in the head as police tried to arrest Rutledge on an arson warrant. Smith died two days later.

Rutledge's attorney argued his client suffers from mental issues that affected his actions during the standoff.

Jurors recommended the sentence after finding Rutledge guilty last month of aggravated murder and other charges. They could have recommended the death penalty.