JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man convicted of killing SWAT officer gets life sentence


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting an Ohio SWAT officer during a standoff in Columbus last year has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Lincoln Rutledge, 45, was sentenced today for the April 2016 death of Officer Steven Smith. Authorities say Rutledge shot the 54-year-old officer in the head as police tried to arrest Rutledge on an arson warrant. Smith died two days later.

Rutledge's attorney argued his client suffers from mental issues that affected his actions during the standoff.

Jurors recommended the sentence after finding Rutledge guilty last month of aggravated murder and other charges. They could have recommended the death penalty.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes