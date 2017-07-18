YOUNGSTOWN — Judge John M. Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court expects to have a verdict in the trial of Dr. Yurich on Wednesday.

Dr. Yurich, 38, of Poland, faces several charges stemming from a fatal Berlin Reservoir boat crash on May 9, 2015 that killed one man and injured another man.

Dawn Cantalamessa, an assistant county prosecutor, claimed the testimony proved Dr. Yurich was intoxicated on the night of the boat accident, but defense attorney Lynn Maro said the prosecution failed to meet the reasonable-doubt standard.

"The state has not proven impairment," Maro argued. "And the objective evidence you have shows he was not."

Maro also claimed the lights on the fishing boat carrying Neal Cuppett, 58, of Akron, who died in the crash, were either off or not visible at the time of the crash.

"He killed Neal Brian Cuppett," Cantalamessa said. "He knew he screwed up, and he ran away."

Dr. Yurich was indicted on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault. The indictment specified that Dr. Yurich committed those crimes while intoxicated.

Cantalamessa asked Judge Durkin to consider recklessness a lesser-included offense if the court cannot find Dr. Yurich guilty of operating his boat while intoxicated.

Maro said the state had the obligation to present their case before a grand jury and have Dr. Yurich indicted under the recklessness specification.

Judge Durkin said he will review case law and make a decision on that matter before entering deliberation and reaching a verdict.