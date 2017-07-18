YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Lou D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court said he wants people to know there are consequences if they use a firearm they legally own and carry the wrong way.

The judge sentenced Maurice Jones, 32, of Glenmont Avenue, to one year in the county jail after finding him guilty of a count of carrying a concealed weapon after Jones pleaded no contest.

Jones had a concealed-carry permit in January 2016, when he was accused of firing a gun in January in a Matta Avenue home during a fight he originally was not involved in. A person was wounded in that shooting but subsequently recovered.

Judge D’Apolito said Jones had also been drinking at the time and he did not show good judgment by not only using his gun but also having it with him in the first place.

“You can’t mix booze with bullets,” Judge D’Apolito said.

Tom Zena, Jones’ attorney, asked for probation. He said Jones lost a good job when he was arrested and he has never been in trouble before.

Zena said his client was the victim of an attack twice, including one time when a gun was held against his head, which is the reason why he applied for and received a concealed-carry permit in the first place.

That permit has been revoked since Jones’ arrest.

Jones also apologized.

