JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Honolulu inflation reaches 5-year high


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 10:05 a.m.

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu inflation has reached a five-year high during the first half of 2017.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports data released on Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the consumer price index has risen 2.5 percent from where it was one year ago.

Gasoline and other energy prices were the main drivers behind the increase.

Energy prices jumped 15.4 percent throughout the past year, with gas costs up 20.4 percent and electricity rising 11.8 percent.

Apparel prices also rose significantly at 5.8 percent.

The increase is the largest since a 2.8 percent increase in the first half of 2012.

Honolulu's inflation rose at a faster pace than the nation's, which was up 2.2 percent during the first six months of the year.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes