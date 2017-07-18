JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

East Palestine man gets 2-plus years for chase in stolen truck


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 11:29 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An East Palestine man who led Jackson Township police on a chase in a stolen pickup truck was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two and a half years in prison.

George Faulkner, 30, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after pleading guilty to charges of failure to comply with the order and signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

The truck Faulkner was driving was reported out of Columbiana when it was spotted April 15 by township police.

Faulkner was arrested following the chase.

Faulkner also faces several charges in Columbiana County.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes