YOUNGSTOWN — An East Palestine man who led Jackson Township police on a chase in a stolen pickup truck was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two and a half years in prison.

George Faulkner, 30, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after pleading guilty to charges of failure to comply with the order and signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

The truck Faulkner was driving was reported out of Columbiana when it was spotted April 15 by township police.

Faulkner was arrested following the chase.

Faulkner also faces several charges in Columbiana County.