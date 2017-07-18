YOUNGSTOWN — Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic will come to Covelli Centre on Oct. 29 for two shows: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The show includes dozens of Disney characters in magical scenes. The Fairy Godmother transforms Cinderella’s rags into a beautiful ball gown in one scene, and the Toy Story gang defies the dimension of the toy box with the help of the green army men in another.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 25 at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office. Tickets range from $15 to $55.