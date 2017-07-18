JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Disney Live! show coming to Covelli Centre


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 10:26 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic will come to Covelli Centre on Oct. 29 for two shows: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The show includes dozens of Disney characters in magical scenes. The Fairy Godmother transforms Cinderella’s rags into a beautiful ball gown in one scene, and the Toy Story gang defies the dimension of the toy box with the help of the green army men in another.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 25 at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office. Tickets range from $15 to $55.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes