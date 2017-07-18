JOBS
Clerk claims attack by daughter of woman she ID'd for cigarettes


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 10:22 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A clerk at an 1821 Mahoning Ave. store told police early today she was attacked by the daughter of a woman she carded for cigarettes.

Police were called to the West Side store about 12:30 a.m., where the clerk told police after she asked the woman for identification, she left but her daughter came in a short time later.

Reports said the daughter jumped behind the counter, shoved the clerk and tried to punch her before her mother came in and dragged her away.

