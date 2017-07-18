CINCINNATI (AP) — A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a Cincinnati traffic stop won't face a third trial, a prosecutor announced today.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said he was dropping the case against 27-year-old Ray Tensing. Two previous juries couldn't reach a unanimous agreement on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges against the former University of Cincinnati officer.

"I don't like it. We believe we cannot be successful at trial," Deters said.

Tensing shot Sam DuBose, 43, in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015. The officer, since fired, testified he feared he was going to be killed.

The shooting is among those across the nation that have raised attention to how police deal with blacks. DuBose's family and civil rights groups called for a third trial of Tensing. There have been several demonstrations and protests urging a third trial, and petition drives both for and against the idea.

Deters said DuBose's family are very upset about his decision.

"I feel badly," he said. "I've got to do what I think is right."

Judge Leslie Ghiz declared a mistrial June 23 after the jury reported it was deadlocked after more than 30 hours of deliberations over five days. His second jury had nine whites and three blacks. The first had 10 whites and two blacks. They deliberated some 25 hours over four days in November before a mistrial was declared.

The second jury said it was almost evenly split. Prosecutors said the first jury had a solid majority in favor of convicting Tensing for voluntary manslaughter, while defense attorney Stewart Mathews said majorities of the second jury favored acquittal on both charges.