« News Home

Campbell cop's kindness getting noticed online


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

CAMPBELL

A simple story from a Campbell cop has netted attention on social media.

Officer Rory Timlin took to Facebook after his afternoon shift Monday took a turn for the better.

In a status update, Timlin wrote about starting his work day with a call about a 3-year-old boy, who had allegedly been abused.

Timlin said he made a home visit, which did not result in enough evidence for an arrest. The situation was heartbreaking.

“He was adorable and you just feel so helpless,” said Timlin, who has been working for the Campbell Police Department since May.

Timlin was feeling frustrated and ineffectual, when he drove past a group of kids shooting hoops near 12th Street. He asked to join, and they tossed Timlin a ball as he got out of his cruiser.

Read what happened next in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

