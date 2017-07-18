CAMPBELL

A simple story from a Campbell cop has netted attention on social media.

Officer Rory Timlin took to Facebook after his afternoon shift Monday took a turn for the better.

In a status update, Timlin wrote about starting his work day with a call about a three-year-old boy, who had allegedly been abused.

Timlin said he made a home visit, which did not result in enough evidence for an arrest. The situation was heartbreaking.

“He was adorable and you just feel so helpless,” said Timlin, who has been working for the Campbell Police Department since May.

Timlin was feeling frustrated and ineffectual, when drove past a group of kids shooting hoops near 12th Street. He asked to join, and they tossed Timkin a ball as he got out of his cruiser.

They played a quick game of two-on-two and Timlin took some photos with his iPad.

Timlin missed some shots, but said boys were gallant enough to blame those on his bulky police gear.

After being shared on a law-enforcement Facebook page called “Ohio Going Blue,” Timlin’s post gained more than 300 likes and 50 shares.

“This just goes to show you that although the world is filled with sorrow and bad things happening to good people every day it is equally full of happiness and love. Take the time to see that,” Timlin wrote.