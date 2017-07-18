AUSTINTOWN — A bout of road rage reportedly turned into a front yard brawl Monday evening.

Davonte St. Thomas, 21, of Four Mike Run Road, is charged with assault, child endangerment and aggravated trespass after reportedly following a man and his son back to their home and assaulting the father.

Thomas told police that he followed the father and son to their residence on South Yorkshire Boulevard after they called him a racial slur from their vehicle while driving on Mahoning Avenue.

Once at their home, Thomas reportedly ran up the driveway and began punching the father repeatedly. After Thomas reportedly brought the man to the ground, his son went to the garage to grab a crowbar to defend his father.

Thomas reportedly sustained several hits from the crowbar and the father and son began pulling hair from his head. Thomas reportedly returned to his vehicle drove away at high speed.

Thomas' daughter was reportedly in the backseat of his vehicle the duration of the fight.

The man reportedly received lacerations on the side of his head, his nose and left eye and his glasses were broken in the fight. Thomas reportedly received lacerations to his right forearm, and abrasions on his right shoulder and back.

Video received from a witness reportedly confirmed the victims' account.

Thomas' court date is set for Wednesday.