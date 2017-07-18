WARREN

Aaron Lewis and Blackberry Smoke will come to Packard Music Hall on Nov. 11 for a 7:30 p.m. concert.

Tickets range from $32 to $52 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW.

Lewis, who was once the front man of rock band Staind before turning country, achieved critical success with his latest album, “Sinner,” which hit the top position on several Billboard charts.

Blackberry Smoke’s latest album, “Like An Arrow,” fared well on the rock charts, and includes a collaboration with the late Greg Allman.