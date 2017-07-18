JOBS
3 condemned Ohio inmates ask high court to delay executions


Published: Tue, July 18, 2017 @ 10:15 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.

The request to Justice Elena Kagan comes as the inmates continue to challenge the state’s new lethal injection method. Kagan handles such appeals for Ohio.

Attorneys for the inmates filed the request Tuesday. Among the death row prisoners is Ronald Phillips, who is scheduled to die July 26 for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

The attorneys say they need more time to appeal a lower court decision allowing Ohio to use the new drug method.

The procedure includes the sedative midazolam. The drug has been used in executions that were problematic in Ohio, Arkansas and Arizona.

The state is expected to oppose the request.

