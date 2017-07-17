YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 23-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she damaged the window of a police cruiser while officers were trying to question her in a domestic violence investigation.

Keyoshia Shaw, 23, of East Philadephia Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of vandalism, a fifth degree felony and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Reports said officers were called about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to Shaw’s home by her mother, who said she wanted her daughter arrested because Shaw had “put her hands on her” during an argument.

When officers arrived they found Shaw walking in the street and asked her to stop so they could question her.

She refused and began swearing loudly at them, reports said.

Officers led her to a cruiser and put her inside, but she began kicking the window and broke it, reports said.

Shaw’s mother told police she changed her mind and did not want to charge her daughter, but she was charged with damaging the cruiser.